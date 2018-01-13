A great way to spend a January evening

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Test your ability to tell the sheep from the goats at this year’s North Argyll Young Farmers’ Club stockjudging competition.

The fun event will be held at Oban Auction Mart on Friday January 26, starting at 7pm.

There will be local stock on show, with food and a bar.

PIC:

Livestock from the local area will be judged. no_a02YFsheep01