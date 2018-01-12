Oban dad dies in quad bike accident

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A 42-year-old man died after a New Year’s Day accident involving a quad bike outside Oban.

The man, named as father-of-two Paul Thomson, was discovered by a member of the public approximately 600 yards from the A816 to Lochgilphead on Lerags Road shortly after 9pm on New Year’s Day. The road was closed to allow a crash investigation to be conducted. No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has any relevant information to contact PC Barber at Oban Police office using the 101 telephone number.

PIC:

Paul Thomson. NO_T01_Paul-Thomson