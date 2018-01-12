Ardrishaig post office closed as Yot Spot folds

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Ardrishaig has been left high and dry as the village Post Office closes – hot on the heels of news that the Yot Spot has gone out of business.

The Advertiser understands that the post office will be closed for a minimum of three weeks as efforts are made to restore the service.

The post office moved from the Keystore in Ardrishaig during 2016 following the opening of the Yot Spot – a new shop and cafe complex in the steamer terminal buildings owned by Scottish Canals.

This is not the first time the post office in Ardrishaig has been affected, with the Argyllshire Advertiser reporting on unplanned closures in October as the Yot Spot appeared to be struggling.

After months of speculation on its future, Companies House has listed the Yot Spot’s status as ‘liquidation’ with effect from December 2017.

Ahead of opening the Yot Spot, founder Michael Forbes attracted support from 81 people, who raised more than £10,000 through online crowdfunding towards fitting out the building.

A local resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘There have been rumours for months about the status of the Yot Spot and what would happen to the post office.

‘So many people rely on the post office services, and for it to be shut like this is just atrocious.’

Councillor Dougie Philand said: ‘This is really concerning for the residents of Ardrishaig, not only for the three weeks but the uncertainty of the future.

‘I believe national government should review the provision of such vital services, and assist to protect them in rural areas.’

Councillor Sandy Taylor said: ‘We should all be concerned about this situation. The modernisation of the Post Office network has surely led to the difficulty finding alternative providers in Kilmartin and Ardfern, and now an unsustainable post office business in Ardrishaig.’

A spokesperson for the Post Office said: ‘We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of Ardrishaig Post Office.

‘Unfortunately, from time to time, post office branches do temporarily close for reasons beyond our control. The majority of our branches are run by independent retailers and, regrettably, this means we are unable to reopen the branch ourselves.

‘We always want to maintain post office services, and would like to reassure our customers that we are doing all we can to restore services as soon as possible.’