Sports club lottery draws

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Drawn on Monday January 8, the Kilmory Camanachd Club lottery draw numbers were 7, 8 and 20. There were no winners so next week’s jackpot will be £800.

In the Inveraray Shinty Club lottery, the numbers were 6, 10 and 15. There were no winners this week so next week’s jackpot will be £1,300.

Tarbert Football Club’s lottery numbers for this week were 11, 16 and 19. There were no winners, so the jackpot for next week is £200.