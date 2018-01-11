Register for school

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Children who turn five between March 1 2018 and February 28 2019 should be registered for primary school during the week beginning Monday January 15.

Parents should take their children to their local primary school to register during that week between 10am and 3pm. If the child is not receiving pre-school education in Argyll and Bute, their birth certificate should also be taken along.

Further information can be found on the Argyll and Bute Council website or by calling 01369 704000.