News from around the districts

Tarbert

1st Tarbert Guides are hosting a pop-up board game café at the Templars Hall on Saturday January 13.

Visitors will have the chance to play ‘Tarbertopoly’ and explore the landmarks the village has to offer.

Entrance is £2.50 per adult and £1 per child. If you wish to attend, email tarbertguides@gmail.com or add your name to the list in Ian Y MacIntyre’s shop.

Ardfern

A £290,000 hydropower scheme has been approved in Ardfern, offering ‘the best and only chance’ of financial sustainability for a traditional hill farm.

The dam, 250m long storage reservoir, powerhouse, burn intake and buried pipeline, on land north east of Garraron Farm, was submitted by James Adam of Garraron and Melfort Farms.

The project is estimated to cost £290,000 to build, bringing an annual income of £32,450 to the farm if all energy were exported to the grid. It will be designed to have an operating life in excess of 100 years, and ‘visual impact will be minimal’.

Planning officers gave a green light to the plan, stating the ‘development will support the aims of the LDP of supporting the local economy and encouraging sustainable growth of renewable energy developments within an appropriate location.’

The civil works are expected to begin in May 2018, and be finished within four months, while the turbine and electrical works will be installed when available.

Helensburgh

Detectives are appealing for information following two serious assaults in Helensburgh.

At around 8.30pm on Friday 29 December a disturbance took place on Sinclair Street. A 21-year-old man was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley where he was treated for a head injury and later released.

The second incident occurred on Saturday 30 December between 1.30pm and 2.30pm when a 23-year-old man was seriously assaulted while walking in Williamson Drive.

He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Hospita in Paisley where he was treated for a back injury and later released.

Detective Constable Thomas O’Donnell of Helensburgh Police Office said: ‘Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances and more details on each of these serious assaults.

‘At the time of the disturbance in Sinclair Street on Friday night, the area would have been busy and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

‘The serious assault in Williamson Drive was not reported to police at the time of the attack, so we are still working to establish more detail on the incident and trace who is responsible.

‘I would ask anyone who has information that may assist these enquiries to please come forward to detectives at Helensburgh Police Office through 101. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

New Year dooks across Argyll

Campbeltown, Oban, Dunoon and Innellan ‘loony dookers’ enjoyed a traditional refreshing dip on New Year’s Day.

Nearly 100 dookers ran into the Clyde to celebrate the Dunoon dook, while in Oban dookers jumped into the freezing Firth of Lorn from Oban Sailing Club.

Campbeltown revellers took the plunge amid freezing temperatures at Torrisdale.

The New Year’s Day tradition was devised 30 years ago in South Queensferry as a desperate hangover cure.