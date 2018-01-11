Nature filmmaker in Lochgilphead chat

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

World-renowned wildlife photographer and videographer John Aitchison will be in Mid Argyll on the evening of Friday January 12.

John, who has worked on Planet Earth, The Hunt, Big Cat Diaries, Frozen Planet, Life Stories, Springwatch and Life to name a few, will join in a discussion around his life and career, including the filming of scenes for the spectacular series Planet Earth II.

As the event is organised by the Mid Argyll Fundraising Group for Marie Curie, all proceeds will go to the charity. There may also be an opportunity to buy John’s latest book.

Tickets, priced £5, will be available at the door but can also be bought in advance in Lochgilphead from the Sweetie Jar, Stewart Balfour & Sutherland, The Argyll Book Centre and directly from committee members.

Everyone is welcome to come along to Lochgilphead Joint Campus to meet John Aitchison and enjoy ‘The view from behind the lens – a discussion’ which starts at 7pm.

John Aitchison. no_a02JohnAitchison01