Michael applies science to animal welfare

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An Edinburgh-based scientist with Scotland’s Rural College has been appointed a trustee of a vet-led animal welfare charity.

Michael Appleby OBE will join the board of Animal Welfare Foundation, which funds research, supports veterinary education, provides pet care advice and encourages debate on animal welfare issues.

The charity is supported by the British Veterinary Association.

As a scientist specialising in farm animal behaviour, welfare and husbandry, Michael has lectured in over 30 countries and written several books on animal welfare.

His research has contributed to EU legislation on housing of laying hens and pregnant sows. In addition to being scientific advisor to the Humane Society of the United States and World Animal Protection, he also helped to establish the influential Edinburgh MSc in Applied Animal Behaviour and Animal Welfare.

He is a visiting professor at Plymouth University and Scotland’s Rural College, and Honorary Fellow of Edinburgh University and the International Society for Applied Ethology. Earlier this year, he was awarded an OBE for services to animal welfare.

‘After a career involved with the science and practice of animal welfare, I shall value the opportunity to contribute to the work of the Animal Welfare Foundation,’ said Michael.

‘I believe that communication and collaboration between veterinary professionals and other animal welfare scientists is essential for the future of animal welfare, in the context of other priorities including sustainability and development. I hope to foster such collaboration.’

AWF chair of trustees, Chris Laurence said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Michael to the AWF board. As a vet-led charity, AWF is uniquely poised to offer a first-hand insight into the animal welfare challenges facing farm animals, pets and wild animals, and Michael brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise to suggest possible solutions to these and to help to help drive the charity’s mission to improve the welfare of animals through veterinary science, education and debate.’

PIC:

Michael Appleby. no_a02MichaelAppleby01