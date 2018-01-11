Get Brexit help with new, digital farm guide

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

It has been the bane of many an agricultural student’s life, and an invaluable tool to farmers for decades.

Now, after almost forty years of keeping the agricultural industry up to date with the latest data on crops, livestock and finances, the latest edition of the Farm Management Handbook has gone digital.

With support from the Scottish Government and the European Union as part of the SRDP Farm Advisory Service, the online version is free to download, widening access to its contents at a time when uncertainty around Brexit is rife.

Produced by SAC Consulting, part of Scotland’s Rural College, the 38th edition of the book is also available in its traditional print format – ideal for keeping a copy in the farm office or even in the tractor.

In response to current needs, the new Handbook contains additional information, including:

• Grassland and forage costs

• Land tenure and land reform

• New entrants

• Diversification

SAC Consulting has also added a new section for crofters and small farmers to provide enterprise margins and business information tailored to their needs. Given changes in the details of Rural Aid and Renewable Energy Schemes, updated guidance has also been provided.

Julian Bell, senior rural business consultant at SAC Consulting, said: ‘As no other industry is controlled, supported and regulated more heavily by EU regulations and institutions, agriculture is widely held to be the sector most affected by Brexit.

‘The future for agricultural markets and support has scarcely been less certain in the past half century or more, meaning it is more important than ever for farmers and managers to be able to understand the state of their current business as well as the opportunities for change and restructuring open to them.’

PIC:

Farming facts and figures for 40 years. no_a02FarmHandbook01