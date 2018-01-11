Arrochar works to improve ‘disgraceful’ road surface

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Contractors will start work later this month to improve the A83 road surface near Arrochar.

A five-day project will start on Monday January 22 to resurface the Succoth stretch of a trunk road road described by readers of the Argyllshire Advertiser as ‘a disgrace’ – see page six in our January 12 edition for more.

A section of road if around 400m long will be resurfaced in a £60,000 scheme. Work will be carried out between 7am and 7pm each day.

For safety reasons, a 10mph convoy system with temporary traffic lights will be in place during the works.

Eddie Ross, of trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland, said: ‘These essential resurfacing works will upgrade the existing road surface, greatly improving the quality and safety for road users.

‘The traffic management arrangements are necessary due to the restricted width of the road at this location but our teams will do all they can to keep any disruption to a minimum.

‘We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.