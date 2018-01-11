Announcements for dates 31/12/17 – 06/01/18

BIRTHS

CLARK – Stephen and Ammie (Fleming) are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter, Lucy Matilda Clark, on November 12, 2017. First grandchild for both Mark and Amanda Fleming, and Pat and Anne Clark. Sincere thanks to midwives at Mid Argyll and all staff at Royal Alexandra Hospital.

RUBY WEDDINGS

MCCALLUM – MCSHANNON

On January 6, 1978 at

the Highland Parish Church, by the late

Rev C M Henderson, Raymond to Elizabeth. Kelmscott,

Campbeltown.

DEATHS

MACCALLUM – Peacefully at home, 115 Ralston Road, Campbeltown, on January 1, 2018, Neil Scally MacCallum, in his 94th year, beloved husband of Elizabeth Galbraith (Betty), much loved dad of Elise and Mary, father-in-law of Sandy and Graham, loving granda of Iona, Lorna, Lindsay and Kirsty and great granda of Finlay and Lucy. Service in the Highland Parish Church, on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 11.00am, funeral thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Highland Parish Church and the Community Nurses, Kintyre Locality.

MASON – Peacefully, at Monklands Hospital, Airdrie, on December 28, 2017, Rachel Mary Galbraith, in her 74th year, Arran Drive, Cumbernauld, dearly beloved wife of the late William Mason (Billy), much loved mum of Ross and Eric, and mother-in-law of Paulene. Service in the Lorne and Lowland Church, on Monday, January 8, 2018 at 2.00pm, funeral thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please.

MCFARLANE – On December 24, 2017, suddenly but peacefully, at Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, Jenny McFarlane, née Archer, in her 96th year, beloved wife of the late Angus McFarlane, much loved mother of John, Margaret and the late Joe and a dearly loved sister, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother, sadly missed by all. Funeral service at Tarbert Free Church, on Saturday, January 6, at 11.00am, interment thereafter at Carrick Cemetery, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.

MCKERRAL – Peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on December 27, 2017, Donald McKerral, in his 95th year, 10 Drumore Gardens, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of the late Fiona McCallum, much loved brother of Jamie and a loving uncle.

MCMASTER – Peacefully, at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on December 30, 2017, Flora McIlchere Scally McMaster (Fiona), in her 78th year, 8 Castleacres, Campbeltown, dearly beloved daughter of the late Alex and Flora McMaster and a loving and much loved aunt. Service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, on Friday, January 12, 2018 at 1.00pm, funeral thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.

VAN POECKE – At the Campbeltown Hospital, on January 1, 2018, Michael Andrew Van Poecke, in his 36th year, 96 Longrow, Campbeltown, beloved son of Rob and Linda, stepson of Dominique, much loved brother of Christopher and loving uncle to Gabriella and Amelia. Service in the Highland Parish Church, Campbeltown, on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 1.00pm, funeral thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Cancer Research UK.

acknowledgements

MCAULAY – The family of the late Neil McAulay would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy following their recent sad loss. Grateful thanks to all who helped care for Neil, allowing him to remain in his home. Special thanks to Rev William Crossan for a comforting service and to Kenny and Rhys Blair for their professional services. Finally, our thanks to all who came to pay their respects.

PAUL – Ann would like to thank everyone for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and especially the support of friends received following the sad loss of her mum, Jean. Sincere thanks to the Lochgilphead doctors, district nurses, ambulance staff and staff at Glenaray Ward for their care of Mum. Thanks also to Rev C Acklam for his comforting service and Roddy McDonald of Donald McDonald Funeral Directors for his guidance and efficient service.

IN MEMORIAMS

DURNIN – In loving memory of my dear sister, Joan.

Loved and remembered today and always.

– Lorraine xxx

MCLEAN – Agnes, Promoted to Glory on January 6, 2008. Our dearest Nana, ten years have passed but we will miss you forever.

– Love you, Senga, Sean and Millie, and Maureen, Eddie and family xxx.

Precious memories of our dear mum.

– Forever in our hearts, Rene, Flora and Carolin xxx

MCMILLAN – In loving memory of my dear husband, William (Bill), who died January 5, 2000.

The years pass by, but memories stay,

Loved and remembered every day.

– From his wife, Mary and sons, Robert and Laurence.

Also remembering a loving son and brother, Dickie Brown, who died January 19, 2017. Always in our thoughts.