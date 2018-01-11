Announcements for dates 07/01/18 – 13/01/18

ENGAGEMENTS

GRAHAM – RONALD – Both families are delighted to announce the engagement of Derek, only son of Jim and the late Alison, of Falkirk, to Catherine Galbraith, younger daughter of Malcolm and Inez, Allt Mor, Southend.

OMAN – LAWLESS

Both families are delighted to announce the engagement of Christina, elder daughter of Les and Kate, Campbeltown, to Bernard, younger son of Brendan and Mary, Dublin, on December 26, 2017, on Sandymount Beach, Dublin.

DEATHS

BLOUNT – On January 6, 2018, peacefully, at Ardfenaig Care Home, Ardishaig, Nora Blount, née White, in her 96th year, beloved wife of the late Joseph Blount, dearly loved mother of Frances and Josephine, mother-in-law of David and grandmother of James. Funeral service will be held at St Brendan’s Church Skipness, on Tuesday, January 16 at 12.00 noon, interment thereafter at Skipness Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Ardfenaig Social Fund and Marie Curie Cancer Care.

CAMPBELL – At the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, on January 5, 2018, Catherine (Katie), in her 95th year, 21 Saddell Street, formerly of Knightswood, beloved wife of the late William, much loved mother of Bill, Catherine and John, and a dearly loved gran, great gran and great great gran. Funeral service at Craigton Crematorium, Glasgow, on January 15, 2018 at 10.30am. All family and friends respectfully invited. Family flowers only.

LOMAX – Mary Jean Gray Lomax (née McIntyre), died from natural causes, on December 29, 2017, a few hours after admission to Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford.

MACPHAIL – Peacefully, at Lorn and Islands Hospital, on January 2, 2018, Neil Alexander, devoted brother of Chrissie and a dearly loved uncle. Sorely missed.

MCCALLUM – Suddenly, at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on January 7, 2018, Muriel McLellan, in her 68th year, formerly of Meadowpark, Campbeltown, dearly loved wife of Richard McCallum, much loved mum of Sharon and a loving sister and aunt.

MCISAAC – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on January 3, 2018, Annie Watson McIsaac (Ann), in her 75th year, 74 Ralston Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved daughter of the late Robert and Margaret McIsaac, a dear sister and a loving and much loved aunt and great aunt.

MEAD – Peacefully, at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on January 3, 2018, with Vicky and Viv by his side, Ronald Mead (Ron), in his 89th year, dearly beloved husband of the late Vicky (Tory) and a much loved father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle. Funeral private.

SHAW – On December 29, 2017, suddenly in Campbeltown, William (Willie) Shaw, in his 90th year, beloved husband of the late Catherine, much loved brother of Duncan, dear bother-in-law of Jean, dearly loved uncle of Brian and Janice and a much respected friend of many. Funeral service at St Brendan’s Church, Skipness, on Saturday, January 13 at 11.00am, interment thereafter at Skipness Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Brendan’s Church.

WILSON – Peacefully, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, on January 7, 2018, Flora Wilson, née McArthur, aged 95 years, of 26 Glenfyne Park, Ardrishaig, beloved wife of the late Thomas Wilson, much loved mother of Fiona, Libby and the late Sheila, Thomas and Margaret and a dearly loved granny and great granny. A dear sister, aunt and cousin to all the family, and a good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Ardrishaig Parish Church, today Friday, January 12, 2018, at 11.00am, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery.

WYLIE – Peacefully, at the Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on January 1, 2018, Ann Wylie, in her 82nd year, dearly beloved wife of Don, much loved mother of Finlay, William, Alex, Mark and Wallace, and a cherished granny to all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The service was held at Stenhouse and Carron Church, Stenhousemuir, on Thursday, January 11, 2018.

acknowledgements

COCKBURN – Joe and family would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards and support received following the sad loss of Topsy, and to everyone who came to pay their respects. Grateful thanks to everyone who cared for Topsy, allowing her to stay at home. Special thanks to Rev Cliff Acklam for a comforting service, to Roddy and Fiona of Donald MacDonald Undertakers for a compassionate and efficient service, and to Tayvallich Inn for lunch. A retiral collection of £800 was raised for Vasculitis Lauren Currie Twilight Foundation and Alzheimer Scotland.

MACCALLUM – Betty and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers, phone calls, texts and visits received following their recent sad loss of Neil. Special thanks to Dr Anderson, Campbeltown Acute Ward, Maggie Wilkieson – Macmillan nurse and our wonderful Community Nursing Team, whose care was outstanding. Thank you to Rev William Crossan for his visits and the personal touch of his uplifting service, to John Gallacher – Session Clerk and to Catherine Black for playing the organ so beautifully. Thanks also to Kenneth Blair for his professional handling of all funeral arrangements and to the Argyll Hotel for catering. Finally, our heartfelt thanks to all who attended at church and graveside to pay their respects. The retiring collection raised £1,416.37, to be shared between the Highland Parish Church and the Community Nursing Team – Kintyre Locality.

MCFARLANE – Jenny’s family wish to thank all those who have expressed their condolences and support, by word, card or gift, following their sad loss. Special thanks go to all the medical staff who treated Jenny, Rev Robert MacLeod for his thoughtful service, Stan Lupton for his professional handling of all funeral arrangements and Tarbert Hotel for an excellent purvey. Finally, a big thank you to everyone who paid their last respects at church and graveside, and donated £415 to Cancer Research UK.

MUNRO – Norman would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, letters and telephone calls received on the sad and sudden loss of Donald. Special thanks to friends and neighbours for support in so many ways. Thanks to local police and ambulance service. My thanks to Rev David Carruthers for a comforting and uplifting service. Thanks also to Roddy and staff from Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their efficient service and to staff at the crematorium. Thanks to Ardardan Tearoom for catering, and finally, thank you to everyone who travelled to Cardross for the funeral service.

IN MEMORIAMS

CAMPBELL – In loving memory of our dear son, Kenneth.

The years pass by but memories stay,

Loved and remembered every day.

– Love, Mum and Dad xxx.

CAMPBELL – In loving memory of our dear brother (Kenneth), who was taken from us on January 14, 2006.

My brother, my friend.

Thinking of you every day.

Missing you.

– David and Anne.

MCLEAN – Remembering Bobby, loving husband, dad and best friend.

We thought of you today,

But that is nothing new,

We thought about you yesterday,

And days before that too.

We think of you in silence,

But always speak your name,

All we have are memories,

And your picture in a frame.

That twinkle in your eye,

And ever lasting smile,

Will never be forgotten,

Though you’ve been away a while.

January 9, 1988.

– Moira, Mhairi and William.