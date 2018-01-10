Pet Idol’s Daniel the Goldfish – internet star

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A goldfish from Lochgilphead is making waves online after appearing in The Argyllshire Advertiser’s Pet Idol competition.

A Facebook page has been set up for Daniel the Goldfish, which has seen his head superimposed onto a number of different scenarios, such as on Donald Trump’s hair, with the caption ‘Make Lochgilphead great again’.

This isn’t the only president the fish has surfaced alongside. He was also imposed onto Barack Obama, with the tagline ‘Yes we Dan’.

The Daniel the Goldfish from Lochgilphead Facebook page was set up on December 23 last year and amassed 146 fans.

Writing on the page, the admin said: ‘Do you see any gold dogs or gold sheep in the competition? No. There is only one goldfish. Keep the dream alive.’

Daniel, vying to win the popular Pet Idol competition for 2017/18, has also appeared on the cover of Oasis’s ‘Danfinitely’ Maybe album and in the band ‘Goldplay’.

The Lochgilphead star has also been seen playing for ‘Dan’ United.

There are dozens of pictures portraying Daniel in various roles, but these are a few of our favourites: