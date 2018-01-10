Mid Argyll says ‘aye’ tae a New Year pie

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Colin Cameron

Lochgilphead butchers HD Ferguson and Son played a big part in bringing in the New Year, and no mi’steak’.

For many people, New Year simply wouldn’t be New Year without a steak pie, and staff at Fergusons were happy to oblige.

Butcher Wallace Simpson and colleagues were hard at work in the days running up to Hogmanay preparing delicious pies to meet the seasonal surge in orders.

He told the Advertiser: ‘I reckon we’ll make more than 1,000 steak pies for sale here in Lochgilphead, in our Tarbert shop and with a couple of hundred going down to Campbeltown.’

He explained the process: ‘The steak, all Scotch beef, comes in and gets cut up in our Lochgilphead shop. It gets seasoned and cooked nice and slowly overnight so that it’s tender, then we add our special gravy.

‘The pastry is bought in pre-shaped, and we fill the cases of different sizes with our steak and gravy and bake them to that lovely golden colour.’

The process is strictly controlled, with temperatures checked at every stage. And, on a cold winter’s day, the temperature in the oven room has its advantages.

‘Aye, it’s hard work but there’s worse jobs on a cold day,’ joked Wallace.

And producing warming steak pies to see in 2018 around Mid Argyll and Kintyre was a worthwhile end result.

Summing it up, Wallace said: ‘What could be better than a steak pie at New Year, or any other time?’

PICS:

Steak pie aroma fills the room as Wallace bakes just some of the 1,000-plus pies made for Hogmanay. a01_FergusonSteakPies02

Pastry cases are filled before a fresh batch of smaller pies goes into the oven. a01_FergusonSteakPies03