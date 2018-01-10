Generous Tarbert folk race to help charity

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tarbert’s Corner House held a successful pre-Christmas fundraising race night for Parkinsons UK and the Myasthenia Gravis charity.

Plenty of fun and nonsense raised lots of cash and each charity has since received a cheque for £1,591 thanks to the generous Tarbert folk.

Organisers Margaret MacNeill and Duggie thank Martin, Allie and Tracy for sorting out the bets, Lynne for putting together and printing the programmes, Ricky for his sometimes ‘blue’ compering skills, all the race and raffle sponsors and all the wonderful people who turned up to make it a great night.

Letters of thanks have been received from the charities, which are delighted with the continued support.

Margaret said: ‘This is a fantastic amount of money to raise, especially at that time of year. We are so lucky to live in such a generous village.’

PIC:

Where it all happens – The Corner House. no_a02CornerHouse01