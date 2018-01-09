Phone tax scammers target Inveraray

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Residents of Mid Argyll are being targeted by fraudsters using telephone scare tactics.

A reader from Inveraray contacted the Advertiser to warn others after receiving a scam phone call on January 8.

The lady, a pensioner, said: ‘I had a phone call purporting to come from the income tax people saying they were taking me to court, and to press ‘one’ on my phone to talk to my case manager.

At that point she dropped the phone – by mistake, but it cut off the call – before calling Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), where she was told that the call was a scam.

The HMRC website advises: ‘The bogus call may state that HMRC is filing a lawsuit against you, and that you must make an immediate payment. This scam has been widely reported, and appears to be targeting elderly and vulnerable people.

‘If you can’t verify the identity of the caller, we recommend that you don’t liaise with them and forward details such as date, time of call and the telephone number used to phishing@hmrc.gsi.gov.uk.’