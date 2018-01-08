School gathers cash for Christmas lunch

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

By Lorne MacFarlane

Lochgilphead High School’s annual Christmas assembly on December 21 focused on giving during the festive period, with performances from a number of students and presentations from Lynda Syed and Reverend David Carruthers.

Isabel Hamilton from the school hosted a presentation with facts on ‘giving’ and a number of different traditions.

Fitting the assembly’s theme, a cheque of £313 was presented to Gill Hutton on behalf of the Mid Argyll Community Christmas gathering, where a Christmas meal is served to those who find themselves alone during the festive period.

The money was raised at the school’s Christmas market at the beginning of December, with teacher Fiona McBride accompanying pupils to the Co-op to purchase food that was then donated to the food bank.

Reverend Carruthers concluded the assembly by highlighting the important role that the Mid Argyll Christmas gathering has within the community.

Lochgilphead High, Reverend Carruthers and Mid Argyll Community Christmas Gathering would like to thank all those who were involved on Christmas Day to make the meal a success.

PIC

Volunteer Gill Hutton receives a cheque from Lochgilphead High School pupil xxxxx at the joint campus. 08_a2TSIcheque