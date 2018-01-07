News from around the districts

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Dunoon

Show goes on for Skipinnish

Two December tour dates for Skipinnish went ahead in Dunoon despite the tragic news that the mother of lead singer Norrie MacIver had passed away suddenly.

Musicians from other bands rallied round with offers of help, but Norrie decided to stay and perform at Dunoon’s Burgh Hall for two of the most difficult gigs he is ever likely to perform – but with the love of fans flowing towards the stage.

Also forced to sit due to a back problem, Norrie and the lads put on shows to remember, and the newly-refurbished venue was rocking as adoring fans of all ages danced the night away, singing along to every number.

PIC:

Skipinnish thrilled Dunoon audiences at two rocking gigs. a01Skipinnish01

Islay

Colonel’s Commando cheers

Royal Marine Commandos from HM Naval Base Clyde travelled to Islay to collect their very own branded whisky.

The private cask of ten-year old bourbon cask matured Bruichladdich whisky was bought as a leaving gift to 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines by a former commanding officer, Colonel Paul Denning OBE. He left the unit in 2007 and ten years on, the dram has now matured, ready for bottling.

Colonel Denning, along with colleagues from 2007, will be welcomed back to 43 Commando for a formal dinner at Faslane in April.

PIC:

Lieutenant Quinn and Major Lawley inspect the 43 Commando whisky. no_a01CommandoWhisky01

Helensburgh

Having designs on town

A community project from Helensburgh will join others from around Scotland to share around £312,000 for neighbourhood regeneration.

As part of the Making Places Initiative, 19 projects will receive funding to bring people together to shape future planning and design.

The funding will support events that bring local people together with design professionals to identify how their places and communities can be improved.

Among the successful bidders is a £15,000 initiative proposed by Argyll and Bute Council create a vision and planning masterplan for Helensburgh.