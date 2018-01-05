Wind farm windfall means hyperbaric upgrade

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Multiple Sclerosis Centre Mid Argyll will be able to upgrade its hyperbaric chamber thanks to a cash injection of of £20,000 from the A’Chruach community fund.

The new chamber will allow the replacement of expensive liquid oxygen tanks they currently rely on with a highly efficient PSA oxygen generator and VSD compressor, which will allow the facility to become more sustainable and greener in the future.

Claire Cameron of the MS centre said: ‘This funding is going to make a massive to the difference to the centre and the services we provide. We plan on using this fund for upgrading our current hyperbaric oxygen chamber, this will allow us to offer the therapy to local people and to benefit a wider range of health needs.’

Other beneficiaries in this funding round included Mid Argyll Youth Development Services, Mid Argyll Community Enterprises Ltd, Lochgilphead Soccer Centre, Blarbuie Woodland Enterprises, Heart of Argyll Wildlife Organisation and Dochas Fund.

The A’Chruach Fund benefits the communities of Dunadd, West Loch Fyne and Lochgilphead and was established to support community-led activity that is strategic, positive, creative and improves the communities involved.

A’Chruach is a 21-turbine wind farm located in Kilmichael Forest approximately 4km west of Minard and north of Loch Glashan.

Claire Cameron – funding will make ‘a massive difference’. no_a01ClaireCameron01