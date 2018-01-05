Net free safety training, fishermen urged

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Seafood promotion body Seafish is appealing to commercial fishermen in Argyll to act quickly to take advantage of free safety training – before funding for the courses runs out.

The call comes at the end of a ten-year period in which there were more than 3,300 accidents involving UK fishing vessels, with over 500 fishermen suffering serious injury and almost 100 losing their lives.

The funding for courses, which is available to all commercial fishermen, can be used to attend a wide range of locally held safety courses; from basic training and safety refreshers, to more advanced courses such as navigation, engineering and stability awareness and a skipper qualification.

Simon Potten, head of safety and training at Seafish, said: ‘Despite advances in the design and construction of safer fishing vessels, we are still seeing too many accidents every year and far too many serious injuries and fatalities to crew. Many of these could have been avoided.

‘Seafish has managed to secure several million pounds in funding for fishermen’s training over the last 20 years, but we can’t be sure of future funding.

‘It’s incredibly important that commercial fishermen in the west of Scotland take time to consider the training options available to them and apply for funding before it runs out at the end of March.

‘Not only could it save a life or prevent a life-changing injury, but the certificates and qualifications gained can also open up other income-earning opportunities. Act now.’

To find your local training provider, or to apply for funding, visit www.seafish.co.uk/training.

Funding for this programme is provided by the European Maritime Fisheries Fund and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. Funding applications will be accepted up until March 31, 2018.