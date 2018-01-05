Motorist misery as firm vows A83 repairs

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A trunk road management firm has promised smoother, safer surfaces on the A83 as winter weather takes its toll on crumbling tarmac.

The volume of complaints from unhappy motorists has been growing in recent weeks with sections of the A83 trunk road becoming pitted with potholes in double-quick time.

One motorist – a professional lorry driver by trade – spoke to the Argyllshire Advertiser about his experiences. He was making his way to Argyll from Dumfriesshire to visit relatives with three other people in the family estate.

‘We were just coming out of Arrochar in darkness when there was a loud bang,’ he explained. ‘I knew we’d hit a pothole. It completely burst my tyre. I am not a speeder and it is in a 40mph zone, so speed was not a factor, just the size of the hole.’

The driver, who did not wish to be named, added: ‘It wasn’t great with everyone in the car and changing the wheel in darkness. We shouldn’t have been put in that situation by the state of the road.’

The A83 has well-known potholed areas, including the section between Loch Fyne Oysters and Dunderave and at Strone Point. But many others have recently become hazardous, including the bends to the north of Furnace and near Killean, both of which have crumbled in weeks. Lochnell Street, forming part of the A83 through Lochgilphead, is also showing signs of wear and tear.

And there are many other places with potentially tyre or spring-busting potholes.

A spokesperson for trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland said: ‘Cold and wet winter weather and particularly the freeze and thaw cycle can have a serious impact on road surfaces leading to the rapid development of potholes.

‘This winter has already seen prolonged periods of heavy rainfall throughout Scotland followed by a sharp drop in temperatures, which has resulted in areas of road surface deterioration on parts of the trunk road network most affected by adverse weather conditions. We are working to repair any defects as quickly as possible.

‘Our teams have been monitoring sections on the A83 over the Christmas period, with temporary repairs carried out at Succoth (Arrochar) and Strone Point before New Year.

‘Quarry availability limited how many repairs could be carried out during the festive break, however, teams will work to carry out further temporary repairs near Furnace and north of Auchindrain this week.

‘Work at Auchnabreac will continue next week and a further resurfacing scheme is planned to take place at Succoth later this month. Further patching schemes are being designed for various locations in the coming months which will provide a permanent repair and create a smoother and safer road surface.’

Trunk road defects can be reported through Transport Scotland’s customer contact system on 0800 028 1414.