Scots charity boosts Argyll groups

An Edinburgh-based charity has handed out more than £40,000 to Argyll good causes over the past year.

Each year the Corra Foundation – previously known as Lloyds TSB Foundation for Scotland – distributes just under £1 million through its Henry Duncan Grants programme to grassroots charities working in their local communities.

In Argyll and Bute during 2017 the foundation funded £41,522 in grants for local charities.

Those benefiting included Islay and Jura Community Enterprises Ltd, which has been awarded £5,000 towards the salary of the project co-ordinator for the aquacare and hub project for people with support needs.

Mid Argyll Community Pool has been awarded £1,924 towards the costs of transport, pool hire and instruction for the Dip and Dine session for isolated elderly people, while Kintyre Link Club received £2,000 towards running costs.

Kintyre’s Shopper-Aide Ltd has been awarded £5,000 towards the salary of the part-time team leader.

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara welcomed the awards. ‘I’m delighted to hear that local grassroots organisations within Argyll and Bute will benefit from these additional funds at a time when everyone is feeling austerity pinch,’ he said.

‘Many of the Henry Duncan Grants go on staff and running costs, meaning they are a lifeline for local charities in this tough financial climate.’