Help prevent the spread of flu this winter

NHS Highland is asking members of the public who have had flu or respiratory-like symptoms to stay away from hospital to avoid spread among patients.

A number of patients have been admitted to hospital with respiratory conditions or flu-like illness. Flu is a common infectious viral illness spread by coughs and sneezes which can live on hands and surfaces for 24 hours.

It is very infectious and easily spreads to other people. To reduce the risk of spreading flu:

Hands should be washed with warm water and soap

Tissues should be used when you cough or sneeze – bin used tissues as quickly as possible.

Dr Vanda Plecko, consultant microbiologist for NHS Highland, said: ‘We are asking members of the public to help us in limiting the spread of flu as much as possible by not coming into hospital to visit anyone if they have been ill with flu or cold symptoms.

‘Coming into hospital to visit a family member or friend when you have been ill with symptoms such as those associated with flu could put them, and our other patients, at risk so we would ask that you hold off visiting until you are better.’

For additional information visit the nhs.uk website.