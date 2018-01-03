Royal Mail marks ‘Best of British’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Royal Mail’s 2018 special stamp programme will again showcase the Best of British in a range of subjects.

The RAF centenary celebrates the oldest independent air force in the world – the Royal Air Force – with 10 stamps issued in March. The stamps will depict six iconic aircraft from the service over the past 100 years, and an additional four stamps will pay tribute to the brilliance of the RAF Red Arrows aerobatic team.

Reintroduced species in April marks the work of scientists and conservationists who have reintroduced once extinct species back into the country, from the large blue butterfly to the osprey. Six species are featured, each the subject of specially commissioned artwork.

One of a handful of TV comedies that fully deserves the title ‘classic’, Dad’s Army celebrates its 50th birthday in 2018. In June, eight stamps will be issued depicting leading and much-loved characters from the series.

September will see the culmination of a five-year landmark series marking centenaries of the First World War. The set will feature a new interpretation of the poppy image, war poetry and art, and a commemoration of the sacrifice of the armed services.

PIC: One of a set of specially designed stamps will feature ‘reintroduced species’ in April. no_a01StampsBird01