New year honour for castle king Robert

Tarbert’s Robert McPhail, secretary of Tarbert Castle Trust, is one of a small number of Argyll folk to be recognised in the Queen’s New Year Honours List.

Mr McPhail, who retired to Tarbert in 2000 with his wife Alice, is to receive an MBE for services to the community in the Loch Fyne-side village.

He said: ‘It’s all slightly embarrassing, but I cannot be other than pleased that others have thought so highly of my efforts. I have enjoyed every minute of the last 17 years and I have tried to put back into the community as much as I have gained from it.

‘I am honoured to receive an MBE, but this honour must be shared with the many community volunteers with whom I have the privilege to work and the many others in different fields of local interest.’

After returning from a festive break with his family, Mr McPhail added: ‘My family are delighted and there was much winding up by grandchildren, who are all just around late teens.’

Mr McPhail serves as a trustee and secretary/treasurer of Tarbert Castle Trust, which manages Tarbert Castle on behalf of the community.

He has also worked with Tarbert and Skipness Community Trust, helping with various projects including one with local young people to build the replica Loch Fyne skiff ‘Wee Dooker’ and worked with Tarbert Village Hall committee to upgrade and extend the facility.

Also among the honours were Sine MacVicar former head teacher at Dunbeg Primary School, near Oban, who received an MBE for services to education and the community in Dunbeg.

Of local interest, too, is a BEM for charity cyclist and adventurer Mark Beaumont, who spearheaded the tourism campaign Wild About Argyll before going on cycle around the world in just 78 days, 14 hours and 40 minutes.

Doing what he enjoys most – Robert McPhail, right, supervises tree planting at Tarbert Castle orchard in 2016. 06_a49TarbOrchard04