Lochgilphead stars shine on Christmas Day

More than 60 people celebrated the warm community spirit of Mid Argyll on Christmas Day.

There was food, music and good company in abundance at the Mid Argyll community lunch gathering at Lochgilphead’s Red Cross Hall.

Hampers and gifts were delivered to those unable to attend but who welcomed volunteers into their homes for some Christmas cheer.

One of the organisers was Lynda Syed of Argyll TSI’s 1,000 Voices project. Lynda said: ‘I think this year was the best yet. The atmosphere was really good and I feel everyone enjoyed themselves.

‘We have learned a lot over the past three years – this was the fourth gathering – and have put those lessons into practice. We offered the communal lunch, transport for those who need it and a delivery for those unable to come to the venue. There are now a lot of people who look forward to the gathering as an annual event and I really hope it continues.’

Lynda continued: ‘There are way too many people involved to thank them all individually but I would like to say a big thank you to Lochgilphead High School pupils and staff who donated the proceeds of their Christmas Fair, to the Clydesdale Bank and Lochgilphead Community Council, to the Red Cross for the use of the hall over five days, to Lochgilphead Co-op and Tesco for their donations and to all the individual volunteers and drivers who made the day possible. You are stars – all of you.’

John Muir entertains the Christmas Day gathering. no_a01ChristmasLunch04