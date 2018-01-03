Announcements for dates 24/12/17 – 30/12/17

BIRTHS

BERTRAN BOYD – Laura and Joan Francesc are delighted to announce the birth of their son, Joey, on November 28, 2017, at St Joan University Hospital, Reus, Spain. A grandson for Alistair and Alison Boyd, Peninver.

DEATHS

COCKBURN – Peacefully at home, 20 Achnamara, by Lochgilphead on December 24, 2017, with her husband and daughter holding her hand; Topsy – Patricia Ann Margaret (Campbell), aged 89. Loving and dearly loved wife of Joe, loving and dearly loved mother of Fay, Joe, Stella and Robert, loving nana of six and loving sister of Mia and the late Douglas. Always in our hearts. Funeral Service will be held at Inverlussa Church, by Achnamara on Thursday January 4, 2018, at 11.30am, thereafter to Carsaig Cemetery, Tayvallich. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Vasculitis Lauren Currie Twilight Foundation & Alzheimer’s Scotland.

MUNRO – Peacefully at his home, 23 Glenfyne Crescent, Ardrishaig, on December 20, 2017, Donald Munro, aged 67 years, beloved son of the late Donald and Mary Munro, and dear brother of Norman. A much respected former work colleague and dear friend. Funeral service was held at Cardross Crematorium, on Saturday, December 23, 2017. Will be sadly missed.

MACDOUGALL –

Peacefully at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on December 15, 2017, John MacDougall (Iain), in his 78th year, formerly of Colonsay Terrace and Lora View, Oban. Dearly beloved husband of the late Wilma Mathieson, and loved father of Alasdair, Lorne and the late Pamela. Service in the Old Parish Church, Oban on Wednesday January 3, 2018 at 1.00pm. Funeral thereafter to Pennyfuir Cemetery, Oban. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation.

MCMILLAN – Peacefully, at Lochside Care Home, Shandon, on December 15, 2017, Robert Calder, of Camus Na Gaul, Kintyre, widower of Ann Duncan. Funeral service at Cardross Crematorium, on Friday, January 5, 2018 at 1.15pm.

WATKINS – Suddenly in Austin, Texas on December 21, 2017, in her 73rd year, Catherine, née Johnston, formerly of Dell Road, Campbeltown. Dearly loved wife of Neal, much loved mother of Stephanie and Leanne, loving grandmother of Alexandra, Kiera, Olivia and Amelia, much loved sister of John, Alex and the late Betty, sister in law of Buckie, aunt to Tracey, Amanda and Alex and great aunt to Helen and Elizabeth.

acknowledgements

MCMILLAN – James, Jamie Duncan, Andrew, Siobhan and Christie would like to thank everyone most sincerely, for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in the recent sad loss of Mary. Special thanks to doctors and staff at Tarbert Medical Practice and Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, for all the kind care and attention received. Thanks also to Matthew Ramsay for a comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, Tarbert Hotel for excellent catering and to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside. Donations raised £505 for Cancer Research UK and the Fishermen’s Mission.

IN MEMORIAMS

GREENLEES – In loving memory of a dear mum, granny and great granny, Elizabeth (Betty), who passed away December 31, 2016.

Always in our thoughts.

Life ends, memories last forever.

– Elizabeth, Bobby, Paulene, Leanne, Mark, Claire and great grandsons x.

MCCALLUM – Treasured memories of James, who died January 1, 2017. A much loved husband, dad, grampa and great grampa.

Precious memories, great or small,

To have had you in my life, was the greatest gift of all.

– Love always, Matty.

MCCALLUM – Treasured memories of James, a much loved dad and grampa, who passed away on January 1, 2017.

His life was full of kindly deeds,

A helping hand to all in need,

Sincere and true in heart and mind,

A memory sweet he left behind.

Loved and missed always.

– Jim, Marie, Amy and Andrew.

MCCALLUM – Precious memories of my dear dad, James McCallum, who passed away on January 1, 2017.

If roses grow in heaven, Lord, please pick a bunch for me,

Place them in my father’s arms and tell him they’re from me,

And tell him I love and miss him, and when he turns to smile,

Place a kiss upon his cheek and hold him for a while,

Because remembering him is easy, I do it every day,

But there’s an ache within my heart that will never go away.

– Your loving daughter, Agnes.

Love and miss you Grampa.

– From David and Michelle.

Love you to the stars Grampa Callum.

– From wee Olivia.

MCGLYNN – In loving memory of a dearly loved father and grandfather, Dugald (Tat) McGlynn, who passed away December 29, 2016.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Kenneth, Kerry and Ben.

MCLEAN – In loving memory of Betty, passed away December 30, 2011. A dearly loved mum and granny.

Remembered always.

Never forgotten.

– Aileen, Gemma, Jamie, Craig, Eilidh and Conor.

McNICOL – Treasured memories of Don, who passed away December 28, 2016, a much loved husband, step-dad and dad. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

– Love Mary, Malcolm and Margaret.

TAYLOR – In loving memory of husband Tom who died December 30, 1998 and son Nicholas (Nick) who died December 26, 2014. Both missed a lot.