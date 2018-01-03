Announcements for dates 17/12/17 -23/12/17

BIRTHS

GALLAGHER – David and Becky Gallagher are delighted to announce the birth of Jamie William, on December 11, 2017, a first grandchild for Jane and Sid.

WELCH – Jonathan and Christina (Ferguson) are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter, Millie Lena, on November 3, 2017. A wee sister for Archie. A second grandchild for Lena and Archie, and a fifth grandchild for Karen and David. Sincere thanks to midwives at Mid Argyll Hospital.

GOLDEN WEDDING

NEAL – MCLELLAN At Lochend United Free Church, Campbeltown, on December 15, 1967, by the Rev J McPhee, the marriage took place of Adrian Ernest, to Margaret Ralston. Fifty wonderful years.

DEATHS

CLEAVER – Peacefully, at Lister Hospital, Stevenage, Catriona (née Martin), dearly loved wife of the late Ted Cleaver, dearly loved mother, mother-in-law, nan, great nan and a dearly loved sister. Catriona will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Service will take place on January 4, 2018 at 11.30am, at Bedford Crematorium. Family flowers only please, if desired donations to Cancer Research UK or 42 Station Road, Langford, Bedfordshire, SG18 9PE.

LOWRIE – Peacefully at home, Glenesk, Low Smerby, Campbeltown, surrounded by his family, on December 17, 2017, John Lowrie, in his 89th year, loving husband of the late Betty Lowrie and a much loved father and grandfather. Funeral private.

MARTIN – On December 13, 2017, peacefully, at Glenarary Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, James (Jim) Martin, in his 85th year, beloved husband of Sue Martin, née Arkinstall, much loved father of Denise and Jaqueline and a dearly loved and respected friend of many. Funeral service was held at Inveraray Parish Church, on December 20, cremation thereafter, at Cardross Crematorium.

TOWNSLEY – Suddenly at home, 20 Glenside, Campbeltown, on December 12, 2017, John Milloy Townsley, in his 55th year, beloved husband of the late Isobel Reid Williamson, a much loved father of Samantha, Mary-Anne and John, a loving and proud grandfather of Lewis, Isobel and Erin and much loved brother of George, Marion, Maureen, Brian and the late Shauvvone.

acknowledgements

ABERNETHY – Carol and Gordon would like to thank everyone for all the expressions of sympathy, love and support over the last months. Special thanks to Dr Elder and all the staff at Carradale Surgery and to all the staff, including Maggie, Macmillan nurse, in Campbeltown Hospital for their loving care. Special thanks also, to Rev Steve Fulcher for all his help and support and for an uplifting service – as Robert would have liked. Grateful thanks to Stuart Irvine for playing the organ, to Kenny and Rhys Blair for professional services, and to the Glen Restaurant for excellent catering. Finally, our thanks to all who came to pay their respects and who generously donated to the sum of £1325, for Macmillan Nurses and Campbeltown Hospital.

BLACK – The family of the late Charlotte Black would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Grateful thanks to the staff of Ardenlee Care Home, Dunoon for their kindness, care and compassion shown to Charlotte. Special thanks to Rev David Carruthers for a most comforting and personal service; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their guidance and efficient services; and to Rosslea Hall Hotel, Rhu, for excellent purvey. Finally, our thanks to all who attended at crematorium to pay their respects.

MILLAR – Tommy, Archie and Alan would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the many expressions of sympathy, kindness and support received following their recent sad loss. Grateful thanks to all who helped care for Archie over the last few months and allowed him to remain living at Whitehill. We are indebted to Campbeltown medical centre and hospital staff, the community nursing team, Carr Gorm, Carers Direct and Maggie Wilkieson, Macmillan nurse. To all who visited, he loved your company. We would also like to express gratitude to Rev Philip Wallace for such a comforting and apt service, to David Gardiner for music, to the Blair family for respectful and efficient funeral arrangements and to all staff at the Argyll Hotel for purvey, just as he would have liked. Our thanks to all who attended at the church and graveside to pay respects, your presence was of great comfort and much appreciated. The retiral collection for Lorne and Lowland Church raised £2,038, in Archie’s memory. “He made the best of this.”

IN MEMORIAMS

ANDREW – Treasured memories of Bill, died December 24, 2015.

Always in our thoughts.

– Jessie and family.

CHISHOLM – In loving memory of Johnny, passed away December 28, 2011, a loving husband, dad and papa.

Loved and remembered always.

– Netta and family, at home and abroad.

FERGUSON – Treasured memories of my beloved husband, Charles John Ferguson, taken suddenly on December 27, 2015.

You’re in my heart, you’re in my mind,

You’re here beside me all the time,

I miss you more each passing day,

I miss you more than words can say.

Loved and remembered always.

– Dadie.

FERGUSON – Remembering our wonderful father, father-in-law and papa, Charles John Ferguson, December 27, 2015.

Irreplaceable in every way and so desperately missed.

– Charles, Lorna, Fiona, Andrew, Cameron, Ewan, Holly and Anna xxxx.

GATNER – Died December 22, 2005, husband and father, remembered and dearly loved.

– Sarah, Rita and Andrew.

MACAULAY – In loving memory of a dear dad and grampy, Tommy, died December 18, 2012.

Close to our hearts you will always stay,

Loved and remembered every day.

– Julie and Chloe xx.

MACCALLUM – In loving memory of a dear mum, died December 22, 2016.

This time last year you went away to take a well earned rest.

Of all the mums in the world, to us you were the best.

– Janette and David xx.

MACFARLANE – In loving memory of Dugald, Mary, Angus and Donald, who passed away.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Euphie and Eric.

– Mhairi.

Goodnight Grampa Tom Lorimer.

– From Mhairi, Eilidh and Tom.

SELFRIDGE – In loving memory of my dear husband, Fred, who died on December 26, 2013.

Always in my thoughts,

Miss you every day.

– Myra.

SELFRIDGE – In loving memory of my dear dad, Fred, who died December 26, 2013.

Missing you lots Pops.

– Angela, Josh and Fred.

SELFRIDGE – In memory of a loving dad, granddad and great granddad (Fred), who left us on December 26, 2013.

The years may be passing but the memories never fade.

Always in our hearts.

– Carol, Ali, Colin, Siobhan and Rebecca.

TAYLOR – Nicky, who died December 26, 2014.

Sadly missed every day.

– John and Kieran.