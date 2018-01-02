Christmas livestock market round-up

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Stirling, United Auctions (Thursday December 28, 2017) sold 4,661 prime sheep comprising 3,288 lambs selling to an average of 190.5ppk and 1,373 ewes and rams.

Lambs (3,288) Errol Enterprises (Tex) £114; Doune Farms (BTex) £110; Drummie (X) £100; Southfield (Suff) £98; Shanry (X) £97; Westwood (Chev) £95; Eastmill (BF) £92.

Lambs (3,288) Berrydyke (BTex) 229p; West Lethans (Tex) 228p; East Bracklinn (X) 213p; Merryhill (Suff) 203p; Ardachearnmor (Chev) 201p; Easter Craigduckie (Char) 192p; Eastmill (BF) 188p.

Ewes (1,373)- Hill of Errol & West Carse (Tex) £140; West Carse (Suff) £114; Hill of Errol (Chev/Mule) £104.50; Ardoch & Threepland (HB) £100; West Lundie (BTex) £97; Stacks (BFL) £91; Broadshean (Char) £90; Easter Greenhill (X) £87; Flass (Mule) £85; Longcarse (BF) £50.

Rams- Wester Coldrain (Tex) £90; Wester Coldrain (X) £80.50; Loanhead of Duchally (Chev) £80; Netherurd (Suff) £77.

Stirling, United Auctions (Wednesday December 20, 2017) sold 61 store cattle and 112 cast cows and forward cattle, also sold 984 store and feeding sheep.

Bullocks (19) -averaged 189.63p to 247.30ppk for a 372kg LimX from Lurgan and to £990 for 554kg CHX from Longfaugh.

B&W Bullocks (18) – averaged 131.16p to 134.70ppk for a 501kg HFX from Nether Pratis, and to £675 for a 501kg HFX from Nether Pratis.

Heifers (24) – averaged 190.86p to 232.80ppk for a 232kg SimX from Townhead, and to £940 for a 492kg SimX from Lochlands.

Cast Cows (90) – averaged 125.36p to 183.90ppk for a LimX from Scrogton and to £1530 for a CHX from Lesliepark.

Dairy Cows (22) – averaged 85.36p and to 103.30ppk for a HFX from Carneil, and to £835 for a HFX from Carneil.

Bullocks: 250-300kgs- Townhead £595, Townhead 214.00p; 301-350kgs- Lochelbank £620, 183.40p; 351-400kgs- Lurgan £920, 247.30p; 401-450kgs- Mid Wellwood £980, Lurgan 219.20p; 451-500kgs- Longfaugh £990, 200.00p; 501-550kgs- Longfaugh, 167.30p; 551-600kgs – Longfaugh £990, 178.70p.

Heifers: Up to 250kgs- Townhead £540, 230.80p; 301-350kg- Townhead £660, 208.90p; 351-400kgs- Townhead £770, Lurgan 209.90p; 401-450kgs- Lurgan £870, 201.40p; 451-500kgs- Lochlands £940, 191.10p; 501-550kgs- Balnabroich £900, 172.40p.

OTM Cows: £ per head – Lesliepark (CH) £1530; Upper Auchenlay (Cont) £1390; Easter Clunie (Sim) £1210; Macmerry (AA) £1210; Hillend (Lim) £1190; Balnabroich (BS) £1030.

PPK- Scrogton (Lim) 183.90p; Lesliepark (CH) 173.79p; Graystale (AA) 151.00p; Upper Auchenlay (Cont) 150.80p; Braendam (Sim) 145.60p; Braendam (BS) 134.30p.

OTM Bulls: £ per head- Barns of Airlie (Lim) £1390; Hillhead (CH) £1,130; Burnside of Balhaldie (AA) £1,170.

PPK- Hillhead (CH) 196.90p; Barns of Airlie (Lim) 110.10p; Burnside of Balhaldie (AA) 99.00p.

United Auctions also sold 984 store lambs and feeding sheep.

Leading Prices

Millhouse (Tex) £69; Skelmorlie (TexX) £60; Linnwater (BF) £60.

Stirling, Caledonian Marts (Wednesday December 20, 2017) sold 102 Store Cattle & Suckled Calves, 37 Breeding Cattle, 250 Store Lambs & Feeding Ewes, and 58 Cast Cows & Bulls.

Bullocks averaged 202p per kg, selling to 252p for Limousins from I O Warren, Coull, Islay and to £1,040 from East Kerse, Lochwinnoch.

Heifers averaged 188p per kg selling to 197p again for Limousins from East Kerse and to £960 from the same beast.

Bullocks per head:-

£990 Ardgate

£960 Ardgate

£950 Cameron Farm

£940 Coull (Islay)

Bullocks per kilo:-

244p & 242p Coull (Islay)

240p Coull (Islay)

Heifers per head:-

£950 & £940 East Kerse

£900 & £880 East Kerse

Heifers per kilo:-

192p Lowe Dalkeith

190p & 188p East Kerse

Also forward were 37 Breeding Cattle comprising of In-Calf Cows and In-Calf Heifers.

Topping the sale at £1,220 was a Shorthorn X Heifer In-Calf from Auchyle, Port of Menteith.

Other Leading Prices;

£1020 & £1000 Auchyle

£980 Auchyle

£900 Crawtree Farming

£880 Lowe Dalkeith

Included in todays sale were 58 Cast Cows & Bulls.

With a smaller show forward and a very large demand due to the Christmas trade, all cows would be dearer on the week.

Beef cows averaged 125p selling to 178p from Pendreich, Bridge of Allan and to £1,150 from Balaclava, Islay.

Bulls and overage males sold to 163p from Balquharrage, Lennoxtown and to £1,400 from the same home.

Other leading Prices;

Beef Cows Per Head:

£1,140, £1,120 & £1,060 Balaclava (Islay)

£1,040 (Twice) Pendreich

£1,040 Harvieston

Beef Cows per kg:

165p Pendreich

153p, 152p, 149p & 148p Balaclava (Islay)

146p Eorabus

143p Shankhead

Also forward were 250 Store & Feeding Sheep.

Lambs sold to a top price of £53 for a pen of Suffolks from Couston Farming Co, Colintraive.

Other Leading Lamb Prices;

Texel £49 Roseberry Estate

Texel X £46 Ardchonnel Farms

BF £41 Ardchonnel Farms

Cross £40 Couston Farming Co

Feeding Ewes sold to £69 for a pen of Texels from Roseberry Estate, South Queensferry.

The next Prime Cattle, Cast Cow & Bull sale and Calves & Stirks sale will be Thursday January 4.

Stirling, United Auctions (Thursday December 21, 2017) sold 5,344 prime sheep comprising 4,159 lambs selling to an average of 175.1ppk and 1185 ewes and rams.

Lambs (4,159) Coilavoulin (BTex) £108; Errol Enterprises (Tex) £98; Claysyke (Suff) £91.50; South Flanders (Char) £90; Kynachan (X) £86; Little Raith (Mule) £82.50; Killearn Home (Chev) £81.

Lambs (4,159) Coilavoulin (BTex) 245p; Luckenburn (Tex) 214p; Craggan (X) 190p; Craggan (Chev) 195p; Ancaster (Suff) 194p; Pitkevy (Mule) 190p; Balmyre (Char) 190p.

Ewes (1,185)- Humeston (Tex) £122; West Lundie (BTex) £116; Shannocher (Chev) £113; Shannocher (Suff) £97; Meadowbank (Mule) £84; West Lethams (X) £73; Glenhead (BF) £57.

Rams- South Ballaird (Con) £95; Murieston (Chev) £70.

Caledonian Marts Ltd (Tuesday December 26, 2017) sold 3,113 Prime Lambs, Ewes and Tups.

The market finished off 2017 with a bang, with the biggest show and best average of the season, with 2,702 Lambs averaging 189.1ppkg (+14.1p on the week). With 605 (45.6kg+) averaging £89.78 (+£4.74 on the week).

Top price of the day was shared by Doune Farms, and DS & RC Taylor, Easter Ochtermuthill for a 52kg Beltex at £105, and a 52kg Suff at £105 respectively.

Top price per kg went to J & D McNicol, Whitecross for a cracking 43kg Beltex at 230ppkg.

Leading Prices

Lambs pounds per head:-

Beltex £104 Cuiltburn

Texel £103 Kinneil Mill

Beltex X £103 Meikle Seggie

Texel X £102 Linkshead

Cont £100 Braco Castle

Suff £98 Linkshead

Suff X £96 Leyden

Mule £84 Meikle Seggie

BF £75 Plean Cottage

Lambs per kilo:-

Beltex X 227p Braco Castle

Beltex 225p West Lundie

Texel X 217p South Flanders

Texel 212p Meikle Seggie

Suff X 207p Fullerton

Suff 200p Annfield

Mule 174p Coulshill

BF 177p St Mungo’s

Also forward were 353 Cast Ewes & Tups.

Export Ewes averaged £42.94

Heavy Ewes averaged £66.21

A smaller show of ewes forward resulted in trade maintaining recent rates.

Top price of the day went to J & D McNicol, Whitecross for a pair of Texels making £119.

Other leading prices

Texel

£116, £113 & £108 Ballinloan

£106 Over Finlarg

£102 Wester Kepdowrie

Suff

£98 Whinneyhall

£80 West Kirkton

Chev

£88 Ballinloan

£86 Isle Cottage

Cross

£85 Kilt

£79 Craighall

Blackface

£54 Coulshill

£46 West Kirkton

£43 Linkshead

Tups

£92 Wester Whitefield (BFL)

£78 Greystone Cottage (Zwartble)