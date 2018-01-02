Argyll College students pick up awards

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A special prize giving ceremony took place at the Argyll College UHI Construction, Engineering and Renewables Centre at Kilmory in Lochgilphead.

Argyll College principal Fraser Durie was on hand to hand out prizes to students at the event on December 20.

PICS:

Fraser Durie presents a certificate to Chloe Clarkson. no_a01ArgyllCollegeChloe01

Campbell Ferguson receives his certificate from Fraser Durie. no_a01ArgyllCollegeCampbell01

The college principal presents a certificate to Sandy McKellar. no_a01ArgyllCollegeSandy01

The students with tutors and Argyll College principal, Fraser Durie. no_a01ArgyllCollegeGroup01