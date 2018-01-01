Review of 2017 – July to December

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

July

Vikings land in Argyll

The Vikings returned to Loch Fyne, with Inveraray, Ardrishaig, Lochgilphead, Portavadie and Tarbert preparing for raids from the historic invaders.

The Norsemen sailed to Lochgilphead for a good-natured raid on the town before joining a healthy crowd on the front green for a festival of Viking culture.

PIC:

Vikings land on the front green in Inveraray. 06_a28Vikings02

Colour at Ardrishaig Gala

Under grey skies, Ardrishaig Gala Day was a splash of vibrant, colourful fun.

The gala, organised by Mid Argyll Pipe Band, was attended by gala queen Alysha Johnston, king Finlay Love, princess Emily Craig and prince Cole Houston.

PIC:

Loch Fyne Sea Angling Club’s float was dedicated to all things marine – from mermaids and lobsters to King Neptune himself. 06_a30ardgala28

August

Inveraray world champions

Inveraray and District Pipe Band, formed as a juvenile band just 12 years earlier, were crowned grade one world champions for the first time.

The band won four out of five majors in 2017, retaining their champion of champions crown.

PIC:

Inveraray and District Pipe Band shortly after being crowned grade one world champions. no_a33IDPBworldchamps02

Rapid response to Tarbert fumes

Emergency services rushed to Tarbert amid reports of noxious fumes at the village sorting office, with one postal staff member fainting and five others feeling dizzy.

The six casualties recovered later that day following medical treatment. No obvious source was identified for the suspected contamination.

PIC:

Emergency services at the scene in Tarbert. 06_a34Tarbresponse14

September

Lachie’s big day



The Camanachd Association selected Lachie Wood from Lochgilphead to officiate at the 2017 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final between Lovat and Newtonmore.

Former Kilmory, Glasgow Mid Argyll and Oban Celtic player Lachie took up refereeing shinty in 2012.

PIC:

Camanachd Cup Final referee Lachie Wood. no_a37LachieWood01

Inveraray takes a BoW

Music lovers from across the country flocked to Inveraray Castle to witness top acts including Skipinnish, Tide Lines and Eddi Reader.

The festival celebrates all things traditional – from unique Scottish music to haggis pizza.

PIC:

Robbie Robertson of Tide Lines delighted young fans at the Best of the West festival. 08_a37Bow17_tidelines

October

Kenny treks to a cure

Tarbert fisherman Kenny MacNab trekked the Kintyre Way and back raising more than £5,000 for Parkinson’s UK.

Overcoming challenges along the way including shin splints and torrential weather, Kenny made it back to Tarbert for a well-deserved pint at the Corner House.

PIC:

Kenny gets a cuddle from his sister Seona Martin before his 180-mile walk. 08_a41kennymacnab

Lochgilphead stabbing



A 40-year-old man was detained by police and charged with attempted murder following a stabbing incident in Lochgilphead.

The 27-year-old victim was airlifted to hospital and later recovered from his injuries.

Police carry out enquiries at the scene where the suspect was apprehended. 06_a42policeincident04

November

Lights, camera, action for pipe band



BBC Scotland came to Inveraray on a beautiful autumn day to film new grade one world champions Inveraray and District Pipe Band.

Look out for the footage, which will be broadcast in the BBC’s live Hogmanay show.

PIC:

The BBC crew film the band on the banks of Loch Fyne. 06_a46IDPBfilming12

Louis wins award

A Tayvallich orienteer won Argyll and Bute Council’s Sporting Achievement of the Year award.

Louis McMillan has represented Scotland and Team GB on a number of occasions, including the World Schools Championships where he finished fourth in the individual competition and third in the relay.

PIC:

Louis McMillan from Tayvallich receives his award from Councillor Roddy McCuish. Photograph: Kevin McGlynn. no_a47louismcmillan

December

Scottish Water apologises

At a meeting of Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Isles area committee, Scottish Water officials apologised for years of delays in addressing raw sewage spewing on to the streets of Tarbert after heavy rainfall.

Subject to funding and planning approval, a £3 million sewer upgrade scheme could begin by September 2018.

PIC:

Tarbert residents have suffered from raw sewage contamination in their homes and businesses for a number of years. 06_a51tarbertreview

Strone Point starts – at last



A much-delayed major road construction project on the A83 began, then stopped.

Contractor John Paul Construction carried out preparatory works at Strone Point before traffic lights were removed for the festive season.

The six-month project, involving scaling back the hillside to widen the road, should begin in earnest in the new year.

PIC:

The hillside at Strone Point, outside Inveraray. 06_a51StronePoint01