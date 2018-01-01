Packing bagpipes at Lochgilphead Co-op

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

There was the sound of festive music at Lochgilphead Co-op on the Saturday before Christmas.

Mid Argyll Pipe Band were packing bags and performing at the supermarket as part of a drive to raise money for the band’s trip to the UK Pipe Band Championships in Belfast later this year.

Among the stirring marches and traditional band sets, some Christmas songs amongst were introduced to the repertoire just to add a little more festive cheer.

PICS:

A collection of festive entertainers from Mid Argyll Pipe Band. no_a01MAPB01

Pipe Major Craig Lang leads the way, and the sleigh. no_a01MAPB02