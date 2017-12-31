Dylan blowin’ in the wind across Argyll

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An Atlantic low pressure system dubbed ‘Storm Dylan’ crossed the west coast of Scotland, blowing away Hogmanay cobwebs for many parts of Argyll.

Arriving from Northern Ireland at breakfast time and dying down by 1pm as it headed east, the storm brought with it gusts of up to 70mph. The areas worst affected included Islay and Kintyre.

With the wind came rain and hail – and plenty of it.

An amber alert for the west coast of Scotland was issued by the Met Office as the weather system approached. Ferry services were affected and high wind warnings announced for higher road routes and bridges.

But after dire warnings in some quarters of 80 to 90mph gales and danger to life, Dylan proved something of a damp squib. Many people argue that this weather system represents nothing more than winter on the west coast of Scotland – so why give names to these winter storms?

The answer, my friends, is blowin’ in the wind.

PIC:

Dylan makes waves – the low pressure brought higher tides, as seen in Inveraray on Hogmanay morning. Photo: DJ MacDonald. no_a01StormDylan01