Charming, but not a prince

Eagle-eyed readers spotted a mistake in our report on Acting up Argyll’s brilliant pre-Christmas production of Cinderella in Ardrishaig Public Hall.

In the December 22 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser two photos of Dandini, played by David Hubbard, were captioned as featuring Prince Charming, performed by Jock Spencer.

David’s mum Iseabal quite rightly pointed out: ‘While Jock was a wonderful Prince Charming, the photos actually show David Hubbard in the role of Dandini.’

We apologise for the confusion, and are happy to publish the pic again – correctly captioned, this time.

An ugly sister gets to grips with Dandini, played by David Hubbard. Photo: Steve Carter. no_a51cinderella02