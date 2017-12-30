Weather fails to spoil Inveraray’s night of music

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The December meeting of Inveraray and District Accordion and Fiddle Club coincided with some the wintry weather which, unfortunately, prevented a few of the regulars from attending.

For those who made it along to the Inveraray Inn, there was plenty of fine music to appreciate.

Supporting players who braved the elements were Fyne Folk with Sally Hall, Alex John MacLeod and Jake MacKay on fiddles and Agnes Liddell on keyboard and they played an enjoyable couple of sets.

Young Calum MacDonald played his button box beautifully and very kindly brought the good wishes to the club from his tutor, Fraser McGlynn.

There were also some nice selections from the Dalriada Ceilidh Band, who made a welcome return this month with Myles Clark on accordion, Steve Hunter on guitar and Grant MacDougall on drums.

Guest artistes were Neil MacEachern and his Scottish Dance Band with Neil on accordion, his wife Angela on fiddle, Tom Murray on keyboard and Dave Beattie on drums. They entertained the audience to an excellent varied selection in both halves, with two cracking solos from Angela on fiddle.

Due to the bad weather the evening was curtailed to allow the guest artistes to head for home. The chairman, Niall Iain MacLean, thanked all the artistes – and the audience – for making the effort to attend and conveyed the compliments of the season to all.

Next week, to get the new year underway, the club welcomes back the very popular Robert Nairn Trio from Acharacle.

The club gave a warm welcome to Neil MacEachern and his Scottish Dance Band on a cold night in Inveraray. no_a01InvAccFidd01