RBS protest gathers pace in Inveraray

Colin Cameron

Anger and frustration shows little sign of abating in Inveraray after the Royal Bank of Scotland announced it is to close its branch in the town.

The move, due to take effect in June 2018, will see the bustling tourist town left with no bank to serve residents, businesses or visitors.

Mid Argyll author and journalist Marian Pallister is just one of many who are against the closure. Introducing an online petition – hosted by campaigning website 38 Degrees – she said: ‘RBS promised that if its branch in Inveraray was the last in town, it would stay open. We’re asking RBS to honour that pledge and keep the branch open because it now IS the last in Inveraray.

She added: ‘Local businesses, charities and people from a wide geographical radius rely on this bank branch.

‘The nearest branch after June will be a 74-mile round trip away. Inveraray is a tourist hub, essential to Argyll’s economy. No bank in town means a tourist by-pass.

‘Sign the petition to not only keep bank staff in work but the rural economy afloat.’

In tandem with the online version, Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara has distributed copies of a parliamentary petition, which must be signed on paper, around Inveraray businesses. This, too, is proving popular with reports that some shops are running out of forms as the list of signatures grows longer.

An RBS spokesman said: ‘We are following the Access to Banking Standard and have made our decision after careful consideration of a wide range of factors, including changes in customer use of the branch over a long period of time; how often customers are using the branch and the types of transactions they undertake; the number of customers who only bank via the branch and the other ways our customers can bank locally.’

Not happy – Inveraray folk join business leaders to protest outside the Inveraray branch of RBS. 06_a52InverarayRBS03