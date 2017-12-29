Big new year match for Tommy’s trophy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The sporting year comes to an end with a charity football match for a cause close to the hearts of many people in Mid Argyll and beyond.

Lochgilphead Red Star AFC is to host a special Old Firm – Rangers v Celtic – game in aid of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust following the recent sad loss of former Red Star youth coach Tommy Welch.

Tommy, who had Cystic Fibrosis, had coached the Red Star 1997 team which won the Dumbarton Development League double in 2014.

At the close of play, the winners of the match will be presented with the Tommy Welch memorial Trophy, donated by Tommy’s family.

The match will kick off on the Lochgilphead Joint Campus astro pitch at 10am on Saturday December 30, with experienced official Jimmy Litster refereeing.

Red Star and Tarbert players remember Tommy before a match in November 2017. 06_a46RedStarTarbert_silence02