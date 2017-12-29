Badden Farm children delight at Christmas

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The pre-school children from Badden Farm Nursery, Lochgilphead, performed a highly entertaining nativity play for parents and grandparents just before Christmas.

PIC:

The children had a great time putting on the traditional Christmas play. no_a01Badden01