Plan to hand ferry contracts to CalMac

CalMac will be awarded west coast ferry contracts without having to compete in a tendering process – if transport minister Humza Yousaf has his way.

Mr Yousaf told MSPs he intends to award ferry contracts directly to public sector operators, as a Scottish Government policy review continues on the arrangements required for a publicly-owned company to receive a direct award.

If the plans get the go-ahead it will mean that CalMac will continue to operate Clyde and Hebrides ferry services until 2024.

It was also announced the paused tendering process for the Gourock to Dunoon ferry service will be restarted as soon as possible.

Davie Graham, the Unite Rep for CalMac Ferries said: ‘We welcome the decision taken to end the tendering process in principle.

‘The unions involved in CalMac have all fought long and hard over many years to end this waste of taxpayers’ money.

‘We are especially pleased to see the minister’s stated preference to make awards to an in-house provider and to directly appoint CalMac to run the Clyde and Hebridean Ferry Services.’