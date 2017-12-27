Standing guard over Christmas in Inveraray

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Argyllshire Advertiser reader Sean Dempsey sent us this atmospheric photograph, taken on Inveraray’s front green.

Sean explained: I was passing through Inveraray whilst working, just as the first of the cold clear nights came in. There was hardly a cloud in the sky, so I jumped out of the motor and took a quick snap on the iPhone.

‘I just thought it was a nice shot with the memorial soldier as if he was standing guard at the Christmas tree.’