Lochgilphead community project flourishes in winter

Visitors to the Blarbuie Winter – Changing Seasons event were treated to a veritable feast of homemade pea or beetroot soup, venison sandwiches, home-made quiche and mince pies.

Bird and bat boxes produced by Lochgilphead Men’s Shed members made great last minute Christmas presents and there was the chance to sign up for the latest courses and volunteer programmes.

Grace MacLeod, who chairs the project, said: ‘It was good to see so many people enjoying some of the produce that has been grown in the polytunnel. With the salad leaves still flourishing, even in this cold weather, people were surprised at the difference a polytunnel can make.

‘We will be starting up a gardening club in the spring, where members can make use of the polytunnel and learn how to grow organic produce whilst enjoying a blether and, I suspect, some good fun times.’

The bird and bat boxes for sale also drew attention to the woodworking courses that are currently being offered. The courses, which run for five weeks, are proving popular.

Sally Wilkin, who organises the courses, said: ‘We have run two successful courses to date and the third, due to start at the end of January, is already full. We will be taking bookings in the New Year for the course starting in March.’

Left to right: Kerrie Noor, Martine White, Stuart White and Grace MacLeod, with four-legged friend Rocky, at the polytunnel. no_a52Blarbuie