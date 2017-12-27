Inveraray’s festive shinty winners

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Four lucky people were Christmas winners in the Inveraray Shinty Club lottery.

The numbers drawn on Christmas Eve were 11, 14 and 19. In the club’s special festive draw, Sheena Stewart, Daniel Cameron, Romy MacPherson and Jenny Spiers all won £50 to help celebrate the season.

In the main draw, though, there were no winners, meaning the jackpot on Hogmanay will be a whopping £1,100.