Tarbert’s Christmas shoot with a twist

The annual Christmas shoot took place on December 17 and marked the last competition of Tarbert Gun Club’s year.

This was a shoot with a festive twist, however, as the competitors’ names went into the hat before being drawn at random into pairs to shoot together. As luck would have it, the competition became particularly interesting as all top shooters were kept apart.

The targets were of a flush type, where four clays were set off together over three stands. Each stand was different, ensuring the ability of the 23 pairs was tested. Those who came out on top were rewarded with a turkey or a bottle to celebrate the festive season.

The club would like to thank everyone for their support over the past year and hope for the same in the New Year.

The winners were as follows:

1, Donald Nicolson and Andy Peden; 2, Ian Winnard and Steven Sloan; 3, Buddy Paterson and Niall Wilson.

