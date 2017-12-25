Review of 2017 – May

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Forest blaze threatens Furnace

Residents in Furnace had a close shave as a forest fire raged in the hills above the village on the slopes of Dun Leacainn.

A total of four fire crews tackled the blaze, which worked its way quickly through a young conifer plantation, reaching the roadside verges of the A83.

At its height the blaze was a around a mile wide.

Police Scotland later confirmed that a man had been charged in connection with the incident.

Cash splash for Mid Argyll Dolphins

Young swimmers donated a four-figure sum to two local organisations after completing a mammoth swimathon.

The Mid Argyll Dolphins pushed themselves to the edge of exhaustion in a gruelling timed endurance challenge as they raised £2,860 for the MACPool and the MS Centre in Lochgilphead.

The cash would support the recently installed biomass heating system at the swimming pool, while the MS Centre would use the money to start a new chair-based exercise class for people with long term conditions.

Lochgair gets reconnected

Residents of Lochgair were able to safely cross Eas Dubh burn once again after the opening of a new bridge.

With the help of funding from the A Chruach Community Fund, the Lochgair Association opened the new bridge, accompanied by piper Christopher McCartan.

Fraser Bell, whose grandfather built the original bridge more than 60 years ago, cut the ceremonial red ribbon and declared the new bridge officially open.