Review of 2017 – March

Arctic penguin sets sail

After more than two decades as a fixture at Inveraray Pier, the Arctic Penguin ship moved on to a new home in the south.

Built in 1910, the 400-tonne steel hulled schooner arrived at the pier in 1995, and became an established maritime museum.

With the museum shut some years ago, Viscount Christopher Wright acquired the ship. On a fine clear morning on March 25 he supervised proceedings as she slowly left Inveraray Pier after 22 years, bound for repair work at Barrow on Furness.

Coffee, cakes and competition

Mid Argyll SWI group met at Lochgilphead Parish Church where judges Mavis Yuill of Kilmartin and Lochgilphead’s Pat Cairns had the difficult job of choosing winners.

Lochgilphead SWI won the embriodery competition. Ford institute was the winner of the silver salver competition for three types of savoury biscuit, with Jean McIvor of Kilmichael Glassary taking home the marmalade award for her orange, lemon and red grapefruit preserve.

Police search for missing man

Ford man Joachim Brolly disappeared this month. He was last seen on Thursday March 9 at around 3pm getting into a boat at Torran Bay Hostel at the southern end of Loch Awe.

Specialist sonar equipment was drafted in by police to assist in the search, but the 59-year-old has never been found.