Review of 2017 – June

A parade of pride

Lochgilphead’s Armed Forces Day parade brightened a grey day in June.

Current and former service personnel and youth groups joined forces to pay tribute to those who are serving or have done so.

Armed Forces day was established to offer the chance to show support for the men and women who make up the armed forces community – from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

The Lochgilphead event remains the only one of its kind in Argyll and Bute.

Dinah scoots for mental health

Ormsary’s Dinah Bosomworth completed a gruelling 500-mile push scooter ride around the Western Isles to raise money for the Scottish Assosiaction for Mental Health (SAMH).

Raising a total of £4,861, Dinah set off on her journey from Oban in late April.

Dinah said: ‘Mental health problems effect everyone. I want to help remove the stigma surrounding mental health issues, especially in rural areas, and let people know it is alright to talk about it.’

Smiles at Tarbert Seafood Festival

Tarbert is enjoying a deserved reputation as the festival capital of Argyll, and this year’s seafood festival defied the wet weather with some delicious local food on offer.

Seafood festival Queen Jacquelyn Clark, along with princesses Beth Johnstone and Robyn MacFie smiled their way in the drizzle. The big festival procession was led by Mid Argyll Pipe Band, with this year’s parade theme being ‘nursery rhymes’.

