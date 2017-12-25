Review of 2017 – January

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Jack’s ordeal ends in Hogmanay delight

Jack, a blind collie estimated to be 16 years old, was found safe after a three-night ordeal alone in a forest, and in horrible weather.

The former sheepdog became lost in woods near his Lochgair home.

After a lot of searching and an ‘unbelievable response’ on social media, Jack was spotted and picked up by a passing motorist just before midnight on Hogmanay.

Stalwart and TV star recognised

ONE OF the best-loved figures in Argyll farming circles was stunned to be given the first ‘stalwart’ award.

Sybil, who farms near Dalmally with husband George and is a longstanding advocate of hill farming, also appeared on the first series of BBC series ‘This Farming Life’.

The Argyll and the Isles Stalwart quaich was introduced by NFU Scotland members in memory of Mull farmers Bert Leitch and Lachlan Maclean, who died in 2015.

Sybil said: ‘I knew Bert and Lachlan so well and this means so much to me.’

Exciting times for Cairndow childcare

Plans forged ahead for a new community childcare centre for Cairndow.

Registered charity Cairndow Community Childcare Ltd had plans to build purpose-built premises at a site near the Tree Shop at Clachan at a cost of around £1.9 million.

In January news arrived that the Scottish Land Fund had granted £37,000 towards buying the land. The next step would be a decision – due in February – by the Big Lottery on a funding bid towards the cost of the new build.