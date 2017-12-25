Review of 2017 – February

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Sanjay takes the reins

Inveraray Pharmacy’s new owner was announced as Glasgow restaurateur and pharmacist Sanjay Majhu.

Mr Majhu became known as the curry king of Scotland as chief executive of the Glasgow-based Harlequin Leisure Group, with 12 restaurants in the company portfolio.

Away from the restaurant business, he trained as a pharmacist and opened up a chain known as Apple Pharmacies.

Seeking a new challenge, Mr Majhu spotted that Inveraray Pharmacy was on the market and snapped it up, before taking on Tarbert’s pharmacy later in the year.

A bubbly afternoon for charity

People came from far and wide to support two causes close to the heart of a Lochgilphead woman.

Now settled in Edinburgh, Aileen Lamb is an ambassador for Bloodwise, a charity supporting people with blood cancers including leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

Aileen, 44, arranged the Prosecco afternoon tea to raise cash for Bloodwise, and for Maggie’s Centres.

A grand total of £1,330 was raised at the event, which was a hit with many across the region.

Speaking our language

A Glasgow man was in the news as he set out to save the native tongue of Argyll.

Gaelic consultant, tutor, translator and singer-songwriter Àdhamh O’Broin, aged 37, wants to revive the embers of the Gaelic language spoken in Mid Argyll and Cowal until not so long ago.

The self-taught Dalriada Gaelic speaker has brought up his three children in the language.

Find out more on the www.dalriada.scot website or via Facebook and Twitter.