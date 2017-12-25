Review of 2017 – April

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Surfer thanks miracle rescue heroes

A surfer picked up 13 miles off the Kintyre coast after more than 30 hours adrift thanked his rescuers for saving his life.

Matthew Bryce, aged 22 and from Airdrie, was reported missing by his family after he failed to return from a surfing trip to Westport beach in Kintyre the previous day.

A coastguard rescue team located him drifting in open waters between Kintyre and Rathlin Island before he was airlifted to hospital in Belfast

Mr Bryce said in a statement released by the hospital: ‘I am so grateful that I am now receiving treatment in hospital. I cannot thank those enough who rescued and cared for me. They are all heroes.’

New deputy manager at MACPool

Mid Argyll Community Pool (MACPool) in Lochgilphead appointed a new deputy manager.

After two years working at the pool as a duty manager, life guard and swim teacher, 24-year-old Leanne Williams took on the management role.

Leanne, from Ardrishaig, was studying for an SVQ level three qualification in leisure management. In her new role she will oversee the duty manager, lifeguard and swim teacher teams, arrange training and keep staff qualifications up to date as well as looking after the running of the MACPool office, swim shop and reception.

MACPool manager Graham Love said: ‘Leanne is a very good appointment. She has worked her way up over the past two years and knows the various jobs that our staff do, having done them herself.’

Mark is wild about Argyll

Endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont was ‘Wild About Argyll’ on day eight of his Around Britain training ride.

Mark stopped for a flying visit during his epic cycling tour around the coastline of Britain, a warm up to his World Cycle challenge.

Having started the day in Dumfries and Galloway he travelled to Argyll from Gourock and headed west to Portavadie, over to Tarbert, across to Kilberry before heading north again on the A83 to Oban.

Along the way he passed some of Argyll’s most scenic locations which featured in his well known Wild About Argyll challenge.