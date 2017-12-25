Children put on a show in Tarbert

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

That Christmas feeling truly arrived in Tarbert as the village children took past in a traditional Nativity play.

The young people from the Sunday school joined the congregation at Tarbert Parish Church on Sunday December 17 to put on their seasonal show, as singers from Catriona Arnot’s choir also entertained with some songs.

Lisa MacFarlane of Tarbert Parish Church said: ‘Thank you to all who took part in the Church of Scotland service. The Sunday school children were great – the singing was fabulous and I hope it gave everyone there a lovely Christmassy feeling.’

A special Christmas scene in Tarbert as (left to right) Charlie, Annie, Ellie, Jack and Archie play the traditional roles. no_a52TarbNativity01